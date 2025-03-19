Gardener reveals genius method for arranging potted plants on a budget: 'Been doing this for 25 years'

A garden pro has revealed a simple tip for potting plants and flowers without breaking the bank.

The scoop

An expert in minimal living, Tasia (@thefrugalfarmgirl), shared her hack on TikTok — and it's easier than you think.

Tasia recommends going to your local nursery and finding the hanging baskets that are on sale or clearance.

"Never pay full price," she says, pointing out that she doesn't like to pay more than $6 per basket.

The hanging part of the basket clips right off, and then you can shake the plants out easily. Typically, a basket is made up of multiple plants. Carefully separate them, which leaves you with several plants to pot at a fraction of the cost if you were to buy them individually.

"I hope that helps you save money!" she exclaims at the end of the video.

How it's helping

Hacks like these save so much money without sacrificing quality. This is a great way to fill a lot of pots with beautiful flowers and plants without breaking the bank. Green thumb hacks are super helpful for beginner gardeners who are just getting their feet wet. It's also a great way to make use of plants on clearance that are at risk of being thrown away. Save money and a plant at the same time.

Additional benefits of gardening are improved mental and physical health. The additional fiber you get from growing your own food does wonders for the body. It's also proven that gardening and immersing yourself in nature make you happier and reduce stress. You get peace of mind along with better-tasting produce since it spends less time off the vine between harvest and your plate.

Growing your own plants and food also ensures quality control. No need to worry about herbicides, pesticides, or whatever they're treating the soil with when you're in charge. It takes the guessing game out of it, which reduces anxiety. It's also really rewarding to prepare and devour a dish of homegrown food — highly recommended.

What everyone's saying

The potting hack is a big hit that has garnered over 18,000 likes with over 200 comments.

"Been doing this for 25 years," one follower wrote.

"For deep ones I put empty 2L pop bottles in the bottom then fill," a TikToker suggested. Keep in mind an upgrade to this idea would be finding a non-plastic filler, although it is a great way to keep plastic out of landfills if you already bought it.

"I did this a few weeks ago … and saved a load of money," a commenter vowed.

"Heading to the clearance rack now!!" another exclaimed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.