Gardener warns against common advice for potted plants: 'Don't do this'

A gardener started a spirited discussion after bucking conventional wisdom on a common technique using rocks in potted plants.

The scoop

TikToker Jessica (@fromdreamtoseed), a self-described master gardener, broke down the downsides of using rocks to improve drainage in a video.

"If you like your plants, don't do this!" Jessica wrote in the caption.

They argue that layering gravel or rocks at the bottom of potted plants will end up harming your plants. That's because water doesn't easily move from potting soil to rocks, due to their distinct textural differences.

Instead, Jessica said the water stops at the soil layer above the rocks. It will move around all over that layer until it comprehensively fills micro-pores. That in the end will lead to oversaturation, and a static flow of water until you water the plant again.

Jessica suggested that choosing the right potting soil and using pots with drainage holes is the better way to go. Allowing time for the top few inches of soil to dry out before watering again can be beneficial.

How it's helping

Jessica's hack can help gardeners avoid the frustration of struggling plants that occur due to oversaturated soil levels. This hack challenges traditional methods, encouraging gardeners to rethink their techniques for better plant health.

With some trial and error, it can help gardeners better tap into gardening's benefits. These include saving on produce, fruits and vegetables that taste better, and improved mental and physical health.

It also can help reduce water usage as you can potentially find more effective ways to water your plants with more appropriate soil and pots. Jessica's hack is in the spirit of other contrarian ones. These tips encourage gardeners to rethink givens in the planting world like watering plants from the top.

What everyone's saying

Jessica's video was somewhat controversial on TikTok. There was pushback from gardeners as well as questions around the scientific basis for discouraging using rocks.

"Been potting with [the] bottom layer of rocks for over 40 years, never lost a plant," a rock-supporting gardener claimed.

"This explains why my houseplants started to decline after my last repotting when I did this exact thing to 'help' them," a more supportive user wrote.

Jessica also backed users who use a coffee filter as an alternative to rocks. They patiently defended and explained their reasoning to commenters, but not everyone was satisfied.

"Still put rocks at the bottom to keep the dirt from going out," one wrote. "I bottom water my pots anyhow."

Jessica clarified the issue was more about using a large number of rocks to create a whole layer. Other gardening experts have also backed their anti-rocks stance, as RealSimple shared.

