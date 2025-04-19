Frustrated resident shares video of worker's dangerous actions on city street: 'Thank you for filming and sharing'

"The same thing is happening on my street."

Los Angeles was rocked by fires in January, as NBC Los Angeles reported, with massive swaths of the city damaged and tens of thousands of homes destroyed. One family in a neighborhood between the two biggest fires, while spared the worst, is now contending with irresponsible cleanup.

Sharing a short video with r/SouthPasadena, a resident expressed concern about street sweepers. "This video can barely convey the plumes of ash and toxins that covered the street for the hour," they said. "I really hope my fellow neighbors will join me in asking the city to follow proper hazardous waste collection as mandated by the state, at minimum."

The clip is filmed through a window screen, so it's a little obscured, but viewers can see what appears to be a street sweeper vehicle kicking up plumes of gray dust. This would be the ash that collected after the nearby fires burned homes and buildings.

One commenter expressed concern, saying: "Don't down play the giant toxic disaster we're facing. 10,000 structures filled with asbestos are blowing directly into south pas. We won't feel the effects for years to come most likely but they will be negatively life altering."

More extreme weather due to the warming planet contributes to fires, including those in California. Along with warmer temperatures and phenomena such as the Santa Ana winds, much of the western United States is also facing drought conditions. Water systems like that of the Colorado River basin have dropped, and changing weather patterns are not helping the matter.

The concern over the effects of breathing ash dust is warranted, as it can be toxic. The Associated Press reported, "Experts warn that the blazes unleashed complex chemical reactions on paint, furniture, building materials, cars, electronics and other belongings, turning ordinary objects into potentially toxic ash that requires protective gear to handle safely."

In addition to the immediate effects on your lungs, there is evidence that "people involved in recovery in ash-affected areas could face health risks from breathing in whatever is there," according to the AP.

Other folks in the area expressed similar concerns.

One person explained how to report this dangerous practice, saying: "Thank you for filming and sharing. The same thing is happening on my street. It's always bad. Post-fire it's outrageous. Please consider making an in-person public comment. … Alternatively you can submit a written comment."

Someone else was equally frustrated, writing: "I was behind the street sweeper on Fair Oaks the other day. Tons of dust in the air."

