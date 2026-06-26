Portland residents can finally recycle pizza boxes after Oregon officials broaden waste rules

The move fits into a statewide push to align recycling rules and upgrade the system with better sorting tools.

A familiar takeout item has a new destination in Portland: the blue recycling bin. Residents who have long treated pizza boxes as trash can now recycle them, provided a few conditions are met.

The update comes as Oregon works to make recycling instructions more consistent and capture more usable material rather than sending it to the landfill.

What's happening?

According to a report from Axios, Portland has revised its recycling rules, and one notable update is that pizza boxes are now accepted in blue bins.

Whether a box can be recycled depends on its condition: empty, lightly soiled boxes are accepted, while heavily soiled ones should be composted.

Axios reported that Portland also used the update to spell out rules for a handful of everyday items.

On plastic bottles, screw caps can stay attached when the container is recycled. Carton caps are different; those are still excluded and should be discarded.

Aerosol cans are accepted only after all contents have been released. Residents are instructed to hold the nozzle down until nothing remains, because even a partially full can can explode at a recycling plant and put workers at risk.

For shredded paper, the guidance has not changed: it belongs in the trash unless it is taken to a recycling drop-off site.

All of this fits into a statewide push to align recycling rules and upgrade the system with better sorting tools.

Why does it matter?

For many households, recycling rules can feel confusing and inconsistent — especially when one city accepts an item, and another does not.

Standardizing those rules can make it easier for residents to recycle correctly without second-guessing whether a takeout box or a spray can belongs in the bin.

Contamination can make recycling more expensive and less effective. When the wrong items are tossed into the bin, facilities must spend more time and money sorting them out, and recyclable materials can end up being discarded in the process.

Clearer guidance can help reduce those costs while improving the efficiency of local waste systems.

What's being done?

At the facility level, newer sorting systems — including AI-powered tools — are being deployed to extract more recyclable material and reduce the disruption caused by contamination.

For pizza night leftovers, the box itself can be recycled if it is empty, and boxes that are too saucy should be composted. The plastic pizza table, greasy paper liner, and empty red pepper and grated cheese packets still go in the trash.

Taken together, the changes are meant to make recycling simpler for residents and safer and more productive for local recovery programs.

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