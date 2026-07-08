Homeowner skipped a pricey solar upgrade, then used 900W of portable panels to cover EV charging

For some households, it can be smart to test what works before making a bigger investment.

Instead of paying for a costly expansion to his fixed home energy system, a homeowner with years of experience using solar and wind said he went with a simpler option: 900 watts of portable solar panels.

He said the lower-cost setup covers much of the charging for his electric vehicle, electric bike, and electric mower, all without his taking on a major upgrade.

What happened?

Writing on the Reddit forum r/solar, the longtime renewable energy user said that adding onto his main array was too expensive for the return it would provide.

Photo Credit: Reddit



He chose portable panels instead and manually shifted them to track the sun, rather than spending more on a permanent installation.

By repositioning the panels himself, he said he can get more from the relatively small 900-watt system. It is less convenient than a roof-mounted array, but it can cost much less upfront and still work well for people trying to offset a specific need, such as charging an EV or electric tools.

As the original poster put it, "Portable solar panels can make a big difference."

Why does it matter?

For many households, solar's biggest hurdle is the upfront price. If the goal is only to handle charging for a car, bike, or lawn equipment, the permits, labor, hardware, and electrical work involved in expanding a rooftop system may not be worth the cost.

Even a 900-watt portable system, however, can still have an impact.

Using sunlight to charge an EV, e-bike, or electric mower instead of relying on grid electricity can reduce ongoing costs and cut pollution tied to dirtier power sources.

What can I do?

This kind of setup will not work for everyone. Portable panels need space, sunlight, and some manual effort.

Still, for renters, budget-conscious homeowners, or people who do not want to overhaul their roof, they may offer a realistic middle ground.

Even small solar additions can pair well with a vehicle charged during daylight hours, an e-bike, or electric lawn tools.

For certain households, that can be a smart way to test what works before making a bigger investment.

If you are considering a larger solar project, EnergySage can help you compare installer quotes with free tools and save up to $10,000 in the process.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.