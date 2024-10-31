Gardener sparks debate after asking about safe methods for weed management: 'You're not gonna be able to control the weeds'

Their yard is overgrown with weeds, and mobility issues mean they are unable to remove the weeds by hand.

A gardener sparked a debate on Reddit after seeking advice on the use of herbicides for getting rid of weeds that had taken over their garden.

Posting in the r/gardening subreddit, the OP shared that they had grown fond of poppies and planned to install a flower garden in their yard in the spring. The problem is that their yard is overgrown with weeds, and mobility issues mean they are unable to remove the weeds by hand.

The replies were quick to point out that using herbicides was not a long-term solution, as they would kill the flowers, and the weeds would eventually grow back anyway.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Instead, the commenters suggested using other techniques, such as applying mulch or hiring someone to weed the garden for them. "Your best bet is to hire some kid from the local garden shop to stop by once a week for soda and weeding," one person wrote.

Another commenter offered a different solution, writing, "If you can't get down and weed, I would try growing in containers instead. You're not gonna be able to control weeds around flowers by spraying."

Incorporating native plants, including wildflowers such as poppies, into your garden provides a beautiful splash of color while also supporting local wildlife, including pollinators. Pollinator populations are important for food production and are unfortunately in decline. Pollinators, such as birds, bees, butterflies, bats, and moths, aid in the production of many of the foods we eat and play a crucial role in food security.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Rewilding your garden is also a great way to increase plant biodiversity in your yard and remove the timely and costly maintenance associated with having a traditional lawn. Traditional lawns guzzle water and require regular mowing, whereas native gardens are more low maintenance and don't take much looking after once they are established.

Another great thing about native plants is that they are adapted to local environments so they don't require additional fertilizers or pesticides. According to the EPA, maintaining traditional gardens can cost five times as much as maintaining a natural garden over 10 years.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.