Homeowner receives warning about seemingly simple landscaping decision: 'I would avoid it'

What's the big deal?

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: Reddit

This landscaping subreddit saved a homeowner from making a big mistake.

A homeowner renovating their backyard asked r/landscaping for advice.

"Pool was recently renovated and replaced concrete with pavers," they wrote. "Deciding what rocks to put in the palm beds. The tree have been there for years. I don't want mulch because it always gets blown into the pool. I got a sample of rocks. What do you think?"

The photo shows an awkward palm tree placement — right in the middle of the pool deck, and just a few feet from grass. Flat river rocks are placed around the tree, but this isn't the best decision, either.

The growing palm tree could damage the pavers, and the surrounding rocks could make the tree more susceptible to root rot. If the homeowner wanted to preserve the palm, it would likely have to be moved.

It's just one tree — what's the big deal? One tree can make a big difference. One tree "can provide a day's supply of oxygen for up to four people … will absorb more than 48 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and release oxygen in exchange [in one year]," according to the Department of Agriculture.

Native trees and plants could add some relaxing shade by the pool, too. A single tree can lower the surrounding temperature by up to 6 degrees Fahrenheit, and "air temperatures directly under trees can be as much as 25 F cooler than air temperatures above nearby blacktop," per the Department of Energy.

Commenters urged the poster to consider something else.

"You shouldn't really put rocks around the bases of trees because they [can] prevent the soil from drying out and cause rot. I would guess being surrounded by concrete will also not help that issue so I would avoid the rocks altogether," one user wrote.

Another Redditor agreed, saying: "Rocks around the bases of trees also trap heat. Like making a little brick oven for the roots. Also compacts the soil, preventing water and nutrients from getting to the roots. With the concrete already surrounding it, I would avoid the rocks, personally."

x