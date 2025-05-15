  • Home Home

Expert gardener unveils surprising shortcut to grow thriving crops without the hassle: 'This worked really well for me'

"Maybe I'll try this in one of my beds as a fun experiment."

by Daysia Tolentino

Photo Credit: Instagram

One expert gardener shared tips for planting and harvesting many different crops at once — and people loved the idea.

The scoop

Instagram star Jamie Walton (@nettlesandpetals) revealed how to grow a polyculture of crops, which entails planting an array of seeds in a single growing space. 

"A polyculture is one of the easiest and most productive ways of growing your own food," Walton said.

He shared that gardeners can prepare a polyculture by top-dressing a plant bed with organic compost and scattering seeds in the soil that will sprout at various times during the growing season. 

All you have to do is water the crops regularly and harvest each when they are ready so that the next batch of vegetables is able to grow in their place. Walton said it requires little space and provides an abundance of produce throughout the season. 

How it's helping

Growing your own produce is great for your health, your stomach, and your wallet. Not only are meals more delicious when you know you've grown the ingredients yourself, but gardening can also yield hundreds of dollars of produce each year — saving you on trips to the grocery store.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Gardening is known to decrease stress, especially when done among friends and community members. Some people have reported that it's useful in helping them slow down and practice mindfulness.

Walton's hack for growing a polyculture makes gardening even easier because it is a low-maintenance way to reap these delicious benefits. 

What everyone's saying

Gardeners loved the polyculture tips and shared their own experiences with the technique under Walton's video.

"This worked really well for me last year. Mixed lots of veg, herbs and flower seeds in a bag, and scattered them. It looked good and was very productive," one commenter said.

Others shared that they would try the method in their own gardens. 

"It didn't occur to me that you could successfully grow veg in anything other than neat little rows. I'm so much more likely to try this method for my first veg plot!" one person wrote. 

Some were excited by the idea of saving time and effort with the polyculture hack

"Maybe I'll try this in one of my beds as a fun experiment this year. Lord knows it's faster!" another wrote.

