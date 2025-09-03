Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of 2-year yard transformation: 'Absolutely lovely'

A Redditor took to the site to show off the fruits of their hard work, sharing before and after photos of their garden after two years.

Posting in the r/gardening subreddit, they shared photos of the beginning of their garden's journey and its current form.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Two years of progress in my pollinator garden," they said in the caption. "I'm learning more and more each day. It started with listening to a gardening podcast as we were building a backyard patio and took off from there. I have several keystone species in there and the garden is often abuzz with solitary bees, bumblebees, butterflies, hummingbirds, robins, song sparrows and a few bunnies. I love having my morning coffee here in my happy place."

The pictures show a stark transformation; the initial stage was a mostly bare patch of land, with small chunks of grass in an otherwise barren plot of dirt. But after two years of work, the space has been transformed. Where bare dirt sat before is now a gorgeous landscape of native plants and pollinator-friendly flowers, creating an idyllic scene made for relaxing and enjoying a good book.

Native plant lawns and gardens like this are a fantastic way to create unique, environmentally friendly landscapes in your yard. They look gorgeous, are friendly to local pollinators, and help avoid the dangers that come with the monoculture yards, such as increased fire risk and exposure to harmful chemicals in fertilizers. On top of that, native lawns reduce the amount of water required to keep them alive and thriving.

Commenters were in love with the progress in the space.

"Can you share the plant list and zone?" said one. "This is absolutely lovely!"

The poster responded that they're in zone 5a, and their plants included "chokeberry, fragrant sumac, hosta, panicle hydrangea, Canada goldenrod, anise hyssop, giant hyssop, wild bergamot, scarlet bee balm, cardinal flower, Joe pye weed, swamp milkweed, new England aster, panicle aster, heart leaf aster, blue wild indigo, yarrow, bell flower, obedient, colombine, coreopsis, blanketflower, catmint, hummingbird mint, cutleaf coneflower, Shasta daisy, black eye Susan, sunflower, camomile, parsley, chive, blueberry, lavender, rose of Sharon, pincushion flower, lemongrass, switch grass, mock orange, lilac, St John's wort, echinecia and a growing ground cover of self heal."

"That's just what the doctor ordered," said another. "This is so healthy for you. I need to fill mine in more."

"Amazing work and beautiful garden!!" said a third.

