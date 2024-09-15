Gardener distraught after receiving notice from city about landscaping: 'I'm so devastated and tired of fighting'

"Sometimes we have to invest in a bit of 'optics.'"

Planting a pollinator garden on your property is a wonderful way to save time and money on lawn maintenance costs while providing habitats for native wildlife.

However, homeowners associations and city administrators often stand in the way of you making cost-saving, eco-friendly updates, even when they are undeniably beautiful and causing far more good than harm.

In a recent Reddit post to r/NativePlantGardening, one homeowner shared a violation notice they received because their plants exceeded 8 inches in height.

"After investing 6 years and several hundred dollars to my gardens, I'm done," the homeowner wrote in the caption. "They win. I will just hardscape it, and everyone who walks by can enjoy the smell of dog piss and shit because my sidewalk is extremely traversed by walkers. I'm so devastated and tired of fighting."

The original poster's photos show beautifully natural landscaping with colorful blooms and lush foliage barely peeking out over the pavement.

However, the additional comments section of the city notice claims that the pollinator garden encroaches on the public sidewalk and street, citing an accident risk due to blocking traffic and decreased visibility.

Posts like this are troubling because they discourage people from ditching resource-draining grass and heat-trapping pavement in favor of wild plants. Local communities miss out on the benefits of biodiversity, soil health, and food and flower pollination when residents aren't allowed to grow sustainable gardens.

However, Redditors were quick to point out that "the top part is the standard letter" and that the additional comments are the important section of the notice to pay attention to. With just a little trimming, the original poster may be able to keep the garden after all.

"Maybe cut it back a foot from the sidewalk," a Reddit user suggested in the comments. "Personally, I'd call the number given and get more details from them. At least give it a try before paving it."

"If you made it look more intentional I doubt there would be a problem," commented another Reddit user.

Another Redditor suggested: "Chop out about 6 inches of plant matter from the sidewalk edge and border it with bricks or rock. Sometimes we have to invest in a bit of 'optics.' Lose the battle, but win the war."

