Homeowners share inventive ways to reuse political yard signs after major election year: 'I collect the steel wire ...'

Election day has come and gone, and no matter the outcome of your preferred candidate or measure, it's time to take down those political yard signs.

But before you shove it in your trash bin, consider upcycling it instead. Giving your old political yard signs a new purpose is a great way to save money on something brand new, plus it keeps excess waste out of landfills for a cleaner, healthier planet.

If you're short on upcycling ideas, don't worry: One Reddit thread in r/upcycling has all the inspiration you'll need and more. Users suggested a plethora of ideas for using both the corrugated plastic and steel wire from political yard signs.

One of the most popular ideas suggested by multiple people in the thread was using the steel wire to create cages or trellises for plants in the garden.

"I collect the steel wire and use it in my garden to prop up lilies or tomato plants," wrote one gardener in the thread.

Others suggested using the wire to reinforce wire shelving or other furniture or in art projects.

For the corrugated plastic, users recommend donating, saving, or using the plastic for homeless shelters or mini structures for stray animals.

"Lots of hobby enthusiasts and model builders can use #5 corrugated plastic. I'd say reach out to any local Maker Spaces in your area and see if they want them," suggested one user.

Another common idea was repainting the signs and using them for future yard or garage sales.

If reusing the sign sounds like too much effort, you can also try giving the respective campaign a call to see if they will be reusing the signs or collecting them from supporters for recycling.

Efforts to reuse or recycle single-use plastic products, such as political lawn signs, can help play a part in reducing the sheer amount — about 2.12 billion tons every year, per the World Counts — of waste entering the world's landfills.

Instead of slowly biodegrading and leaching microplastics and other toxic chemicals into the air, soil, and water, reusing lawn signs for something else gives them a new life. Plus, people who reuse the signs can avoid buying something new, saving them money.

Reusing, donating, or selling used items is always better than throwing them in the trash, and there are numerous organizations that want to help make that process easier.

One example is Trashie, a rewards platform that gives users $30 in perks when they ship in a bag filled with gently used textiles. The reward credits can be used for things like discounted movie tickets at AMC and Regal theaters, food delivery services from DoorDash and Uber Eats, and clothing and accessories from Allbirds, Pela, and more.

Whether donating or reusing items, every effort counts when it comes to reducing the amount of waste we produce and helping to keep the planet clean for future generations to enjoy.

