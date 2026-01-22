Bodycam footage captures instant-karma moment for obnoxious drivers: 'This was super satisfying'

Commenters on Reddit had mixed feelings about a video showing a perfectly timed traffic stop.

The post showed a YouTube video shared by the Bay Area news outlet KRON 4 titled: "San Jose police use decoy in crosswalk." In it, a woman presses a signal button and walks into a crosswalk. As she nears the opposite side of the street, a white car zooms in front of her. The camera pans to show a police officer on a motorcycle taking off after the car.

Another angle appears to show the woman's perspective from the crosswalk as the car cuts off her path and the motorcycle chasing after it. The next shot is angled from the cop's motorcycle as he conducts a traffic stop on a red car.

The post is getting attention online for the swift action the police officer took. Commenters offered some interesting discourse.

The top comment on the Reddit thread read: "1. Not the biggest fan of cops, admittedly. 2. Haha taste it, carbrain."

Other users agreed with the sentiment that the instant karma was enjoyable to watch, but they also shared some hot takes.

"There is no reason to have cops be involved in traffic stops at all. The 'come after you with a gun' people shouldn't be the same as the 'give you a ticket for speeding or running a red light' people," a user commented. "It would lead to a lot less deaths, and give the cops one less thing to claim they're afraid of."

Some commenters praised the police department's action.

"Cops are very controversial, but for me personally this was super satisfying," one user wrote.

Others felt the officer's efforts would be better spent elsewhere.

"Not a very effective way to actually make people on foot safer," another user posted.

