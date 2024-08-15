Plumber shares utility must-do to save money and protect your property while you're on vacation: 'Recent vacationers came home to enormous water bills'

"Try to protect your house while you're gone."

To keep your home safe (and your bank account), follow the advice of this seasoned plumber before traveling.

The scoop

YouTuber and professional plumber The Grumpy Plumber (@TheGrumpyPlumber) posted a helpful short with tips to save homeowners money while traveling.

"Turn your water off when you travel? You're crazy if you don't," he said. The Grumpy Plumber warned that plumbing issues can happen while you're away, wreaking havoc on your home.

To avoid coming back from a trip to a flooded house, follow this plumber's checklist before you head out.

First, turn off your water. If you can't, at least turn off the water heater and then cut off the water feed to it.

Next, switch the temperature settings on the heater to either pilot or vacation mode. Then turn the water feed off to the electric. Once you've done that, switch the breaker off, and you're all set.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Try to protect your house while you're gone," advised The Grumpy Plumber.

How it's working

Preventing a flood from plumbing issues saves homeowners a lot of money. While away, a problem could occur, like a small leak, which, if left unchecked for days, can turn into a huge issue.

Travelers who follow these tips can expect lower utility bills, and they get to avoid the hassle of cleaning up and renovating after flooding, which can be very costly.

Even a small leak can waste a lot of water over time. Applying these tips reduces unnecessary water consumption, helping our planet.

There are a lot of tools that can make protecting your house easier. Making your home a smart home can allow you to control systems and appliances while you're away using apps and automated setups.

If you're interested in saving more money, unplug energy vampires before you head out the door, and weatherize your home so you can protect it against the elements even when you're gone.

Companies like Arcadia help homeowners save even more money, whether they're traveling or not, by offering community solar power options. You can also utilize a helpful service like WattBuy to source the most efficient power plans for your home.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the YouTube video were grateful for the advice.

One user commented, "That's a lot easier than coming home to a flooded house like a friend of mine had several years ago."

Another user shared their experience, writing, "I know someone who came home to a real high water bill. They had no leaks, but [their] neighbor had a new pool."

One user cautioned, "In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, recent vacationers came home to enormous water bills with no rational reason."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.