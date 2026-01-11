Renter puts stubborn landlord in his place after long-standing battle over solar panels: 'He didn't want to do it'

"I did the quick math and figured that at least for the summer, it becomes worth it."

Though many people want to power their homes with solar energy to save money and reduce their environmental impact, the upfront cost can be prohibitive.

Fortunately, both homeowners and renters are finding alternative solar solutions to be considerably more affordable than rooftop panels. BrightSaver recently published a paper titled "Democratizing Solar," which explained how 60 million Americans are embracing the plug-in solar trend.

The paper includes real-world testimonials from solar customers, such as Sean, who had a plug-in system installed in April. Sean rents his home in Concord, California.

"I tried to convince my landlord to get rooftop solar, but he didn't want to do it," Sean shared. "During the middle of a summertime, our monthly PG&E bill is near $400. It's ridiculous. We tried to keep the AC off as much as possible, but we both work from home and it gets hot. So I did the quick math and figured that at least for the summer, it becomes worth it."





Such testimonials offer hope and encouragement to others, including those for whom rooftop panels aren't in the budget. Plug-in panels are viable alternatives, offering affordability and accessibility because of their lower upfront investment cost.

"Like rooftop solar, plug-in solar supplies power to traditional grid-connected homes, but their small size, affordability, and ability to be self-installed make them accessible to a new subset of the U.S. population," according to BrightSaver. "Plug-in systems are currently 80-97% cheaper than rooftop arrays ($600-5,000, depending on size and battery storage capacity."

