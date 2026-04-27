Reporter addresses the 'hype' behind novel window HVAC technology

"I let it run through a particularly brutal summer and winter."

A plug-and-play window unit could be the next big heating, ventilation, and air conditioning upgrade for apartment dwellers and high-rise residents, offering year-round comfort without driving up energy bills.

Thom Dunn, a writer focused on heating and cooling, shared his thoughts via Wirecutter after testing a heat pump window HVAC from Midea for one year.

For context, a heat pump HVAC functions a little differently than its conventional counterparts. Whereas a gas furnace or electric resistance unit creates heat, a heat pump uses refrigeration and compression to move heat from one place to another.

In turn, these systems are highly efficient. But traditional heat pumps often require professional installation and a large outdoor unit, something that can be a nonstarter for renters or anyone living in an apartment.





"Over the past few years, there's been a lot of hype around heat pumps, and for good reason. But actually getting one can still be an elusive process," Dunn explained.

Once you factor in installation, upgrading to a heat pump HVAC system can cost homeowners in some states tens of thousands of dollars.

To get competitive quotes from heat pump installers, check out EnergySage's free tools. If upfront cost is a concern, there are alternatives emerging in the market. Palmetto, for instance, offers $0-down HVAC lease options that can make the switch more affordable.

Now Midea is taking a swing at a more-affordable option with its MAH09H1AGR Packaged Window Heat Pump. This unit costs roughly $3,000, including installation, and is designed to sit on a windowsill while delivering the same year-round comfort as a traditional heat pump HVAC.

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After a full year with Midea's new unit, Dunn had a few thoughts.

"I let it run through a particularly brutal summer and winter. I'll admit it: I was pretty impressed," he said.

Overall, the unit is larger than a traditional window AC, but it has the benefit of delivering efficient heating and cooling even in extreme conditions. Due to improved technology, it can deliver reliable heat in temperatures as low as -22 °F.

According to Dunn's testing, even when temperatures dropped to single digits, the unit "still retained a 200% efficiency rate." When temperatures reached the 40s, that rate reached 380%.

While the unit itself still had a few flaws, Dunn saw it as a system with significant potential for renters and homeowners interested in heat pumps but hesitant about a whole-home upgrade.

"These units are more efficient than the best window air conditioners, and they offer year-round climate comfort without the need for messy home renovations," Dunn wrote.

"As a result, they can make retrofits — and a grander shift toward electrification in general — easier and more accessible overall."

While these small units are an intriguing addition to the growing heat pump industry, whole-home units are already helping residents save big on their annual energy costs.

If you're curious about making the upgrade, the HVAC experts at Palmetto can help you find the best system for your home and budget. Plus, Palmetto HVAC leases start as low as $99 a month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

To boost your savings even further, consider installing solar panels to heat and cool your home with essentially free energy captured from the sun. EnergySage can help you connect with local solar installers and save up to $10,000 on upfront costs.

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