Popular kids play tent sold on Amazon recalled after poles shed fiberglass

Fiberglass fibers can irritate the skin and eyes and can spread to hands, clothing, floors, or soft surfaces.

Parents who bought a play tent for their children may want to take a closer look before the next play session.

A children's play tent sold through Amazon.com and Tinylandus.com is being recalled because its fiberglass poles can shed fibers that may irritate the skin or eyes.

What happened?

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, roughly 7,500 Tiny Land children's play tents are covered by the recall because the poles may release fiberglass fibers that can cause skin and eye irritation.

Consumers can identify the product by a stitched label inside the tent that shows the Tiny Land logo and the SKU "TLTGTT003BG-XYF1506251."

The tent is made of cream-colored fabric and comes with three windows, a closable fabric door, star-shaped lights, 34 poles, and a quilted play mat. Once assembled, it measures about 57 inches tall, 52 inches wide, and 36 inches deep.

The company said it received eight complaints about fiberglass shedding from the poles, including reports of irritation to the skin or eyes.

The tents were sold online from November 2025 through March 2026 for about $54 to $70.

What can I do?

If you have one of the tents, the CPSC says to stop using it right away. The tent should be disassembled, and the fiberglass poles should be stored where children cannot get to them.

Tiny Land is providing a free repair kit that includes shipping and comes with four plastic replacement poles. Consumers can request one by calling 833-556-5252, emailing customer_care@tinylandus.com, or visiting tinylandus.com/pages/recalls.

The company said customers will be told to wear gloves when throwing away the fiberglass poles and to follow state and local waste disposal rules.

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