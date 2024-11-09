New homeowners warned after sharing photo of disastrous mistake left by previous owners: 'You'll definitely want to remove that'

Many DIY landscapers are still unaware of its risks and damage.

Plastic-based landscaping fabric dates back to the 1970s and was once thought to be the perfect solution for preventing weeds.

Professional horticulturists and master gardeners have continuously found that this fabric, originally developed for agriculture, actually causes more harm than good. Yet, many DIY landscapers are still unaware of its risks and damage.

One new homeowner asked r/Arborists followers for advice on whether to remove plastic from around the roots of a large tree in their yard.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner explained that they wanted to remove rocks around the tree's base and decide what to put there instead.

"There is a plastic around the roots, and we wanted to know if that plastic should be dug up and removed," the homeowner wrote. "Also, would mulch be a good option around the base?"

Landscaping fabric is a waste of money and doesn't work effectively to control weeds or support healthy soil or water movement.

Tree experts agree that plastic fabric can harm a tree's health because it restricts natural growth and causes elongated roots to develop along the surface. The fabric releases tiny plastic particles into the ground, impacting soil health and even human health. It also traps moisture against the tree trunk, which attracts pests and causes rot.

Better options than plastic fabric are organic mulching and incorporating native plants in the area. However, the homeowner should avoid creating a mulch volcano to prevent unnatural root growth, stem rot, and diseases.

Reddit users shared their opinions about the homeowner's tree and how to improve it from the previous owner's setup.

"You'll definitely want to remove that plastic," one Redditor wrote in the comments.

"For mulching, make sure you use a wood/plant based mulch," a Redditor suggested. "Also, make sure you start the mulch a couple of inches away from the trunk (don't pile any against it.)."

Another Redditor advised: "Remove rocks, remove plastic, remove excess soil to expose root flare, and add 2-4" of mulch to entire area under tree. Deep watering too."

