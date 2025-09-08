Homeowner met with warnings after sharing plan to use problematic landscaping product: 'Good luck with that'

"Be done with it."

One homeowner showed off their landscaping progress on their lawn to a beginner landscaping Facebook group, but they received unsupportive feedback from commenters.

"I'm trying plastic edging for the first time, as I typically prefer a natural edge," the homeowner explained. They attached pictures of their uniquely shaped island garden bed on their lawn, which is outlined with black plastic edging. The edging material neatly contains the mulch material on the island garden bed.

Commenters were not pleased with the original poster's edging material choice, however.

Plastic edging material is cost-effective and may seem to do its job in the short term, but it doesn't hold up in the long run, which will require replacement down the line.

"Good luck with that. It rots in the sun, heaves with the cold, is easily destroyed by the weed eater or the mower coming too close," one commenter testified.

Any savings you'd get with choosing plastic edging in the first place will be diminished by how frequently you'd need to replace the edging material to keep your lawn neat and tidy. In addition, plastic edging can warp under hot temperatures, leaching microplastics into the soil, which contaminates your lawn or garden.

Another way to landscape without using harsh chemicals or plastic materials is to plant native plants. A lawn full of native plants helps suppress weeds and potential invasive plant species by outcompeting them for space and resources. Native lawns also create healthier environments for pollinators, which keep ecosystems in balance and help protect the human food supply.

The best part is that native plants and native lawns are slower-growing and less water-dependent compared to traditional American turf lawn choices, which are largely non-native grass species. Native lawns could save you time and money on lawn maintenance and water bills.

Alternative lawn replacement options for homeowners looking to reap similar benefits while maintaining the traditional lawn aesthetic include clover and buffalo grass. Even a partial lawn replacement could yield similar savings.

"Buy steel edging and be done with it," the initial commenter declared.

"Perfect edge pavers from Lowes, when ur done crying from busted up plastic," another commenter joked.

