Parent shares bafflingly wasteful shortcut to avoid cleaning dishes: 'That kind of thing drives me up the wall'

"It's like those plastic liners people buy for crock pots, so they don't have to wash them."

A post to Reddit's r/Anticonsumption, a forum dedicated to discussing and criticizing consumer culture, raised concerns over a particularly wasteful tip: lining reusable containers with plastic bags so you don't have to wash them.

"That's the suggestion my mother gave to my brother, who frequently buys a big container of hummus and splits it into multiple reusable containers to take to work, but was complaining about having to wash them all the time," the original poster wrote.

They mentioned the irony of putting single-use plastic bags into reusable containers that are meant to help cut down on disposable packaging.

Not only do plastic bags pile up in landfills and clog waterways, but the microplastics that result as a byproduct can seep into our air, soil, and water sources, causing environmental damage and even leading to health issues upon consumption.

Ditching plastic food containers for plastic-free alternatives is a fantastic way to reduce personal plastic use and contribute to a cleaner, cooler planet. What's more, doing so can also save you hundreds of dollars each year.

Many agreed with the original poster's thoughts on the parent's tip, providing their own helpful ideas for zero-waste food storage.

Another commenter recommended using glass containers for easier cleaning, to which someone replied, "I love my small glass containers so much. They clean up so nice. We even bake in them."

"Better yet, as long as you have the basic ingredients, you can make a batch of hummus in about five minutes," a third Reddit user suggested, sharing a recipe using chickpeas, tahini, cumin, salt, olive oil, garlic, and lemon.

"And if you use an immersion blender or a regular blender where you can attach a mason jar to the base, you can make it directly in the reusable container," they continued. "Just blend that stuff together, and boom, hummus."

