Gardener shares game-changing hack that will save your back and time: 'Work smarter, not harder'

A gardener took to TikTok to share a revolutionary hack that will save you time, energy, and a heaping helping of back pain when you're planting your seed for the season.

The scoop

TikToker Niya Brown Matthews (@niyabrownmatthews) shared an ingenious hack to help save your back when planting in your garden.

@niyabrownmatthews 📍SAVE THIS POST:Gardening Hack SAVE YOUR BACK & TIME 🌽🫘🫛 We have a lot of ground to cover when planting seeds so working smarter not harder is our portion! You can use a pipe of your choice (pvc, steel,etc anything with an opening on each end) to plant beans, corn or any big seeds. Tip: It helps if your soil is a little damp when making the holes. 🕳️ SHARE this post 💚 Would you give this mehod a try?

The trick? Using a length of galvanized metal pipe to dig your seed holes, then using the same piece of pipe to plant the seeds. Simply slide the seed down the pipe and into the pre-dug hole, and then you can even use the pipe to fill in the hole after the seed is in it.

"Very simple, don't overthink it, save your back," she said.

How it's helping

Anyone who has done gardening in their yard for any length of time knows that even the strongest, most flexible backs start to tighten up and get sore after digging dozens of tiny holes and filling those holes with seeds and soil over and over again.

Planting can be a tedious, time-consuming process in your home garden, and the stress that repetitive motions put on your body can keep people with health issues from starting one in the first place.

However, this hack alleviates most of the strain put on your body caused by the repetitive motions of planting seeds and makes gardening more accessible to everyone. Gardening has plenty of health benefits, in terms of uplifting both mental and physical health.

You can even grow your own food, which will save you money at the grocery store.

What everyone's saying

Commenters raved about the idea.

"My back just jumped for joy," one said. "My God this is such a blessing!"

Another user chimed in: "Work smarter, not harder."

"Well dang!" said a third. "Put this with some of the most practical things I've learned on TikTok."

