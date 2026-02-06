Gardener reveals clever hack using old cardboard boxes: 'It works'

For anyone who has ever stared down a stubborn patch of grass and wondered how to turn it into a garden, there's a Reddit post for you that might be helpful.

A gardener in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit asked whether laying cardboard over grass in the winter could create a space ready for gardening by spring or early summer.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The OP explained that they planned to smother gross with the cardboard, add compost on top, and plant native plugs in a few months.

"I know plants need contact with soil. I'm hoping all this cardboard breaks down in a couple months, and I can dress the top with fresh compost, and plant my plugs." they wrote, adding that they just want enough space to give native plants a head start.

Other gardeners on other platforms like TikTok have shared similar cardboard-and-compost methods. These strategies can suppress weeds while protecting soil structure and moisture. Laying cardboard beneath soil mimics how landscapers create new beds without disturbing existing ground (which saves time and money).

Plus, planting native plants can reduce watering, cut mowing time, and lower maintenance costs. They can also support pollinators and healthy habitats for wildlife.

Commenters jumped in to share what had worked for them and what hadn't. One even commented that it's actually best to avoid cardboard in the garden.

"Please try to avoid cardboard in the garden; it is not good for the soil," they wrote, attaching a link to the cardboard controversy.

Another gardener said they've used cardboard mulching many times with success.

"I've set down cardboard, thrown soil over it, and planted it immediately. It works," they wrote. "I think you'll have excellent results."

It's possible to upgrade your lawn without harming the environment or draining your pockets. Learning how to plant native plants, install grass lawn alternatives, or even rewild your outdoor space are all great possible solutions.

