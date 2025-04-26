  • Home Home

Homeowner shares striking before-and-after photos after tackling massive yard project: 'This looks amazing'

"This makes me very excited for the possibilities!"

by Kristen Carr
A Redditor living in the Pacific Northwest posted pictures of the parking strip they had been working to transform for three years. 

"This looks amazing," one commenter wrote.

The original poster explained that they had pulled out the grass and planted native trees, shrubs, perennials, and annuals. The photos they shared show blooming flowers and thriving plants as well as visiting bees.

There are numerous advantages to rewilding your yard with native species and planting a natural lawn to replace grass with more sustainable options, such as clover.

Making room for native species in your yard is favorable to delicately balanced habitats. Native plants better nourish pollinators, which in turn support the rich biodiversity that's necessary for strong ecosystems. They also take less water to thrive as they are well-adapted to the area. Such landscaping choices require minimal maintenance for the same reasons, slashing the need for mowing and harsh chemicals. 

Altogether, these benefits save time, money, and gardening pollution. Cutting fertilizers, pest control chemicals, and noisy, noxious equipment like lawn mowers can mean positive energy, economic, and environmental outcomes.

Meanwhile, the minimal energy a gardener does exert can provide physical health benefits. And spending time in nature can support mental health too.

The original poster answered some requests for tips, offering details about how they achieved such a healthy garden space so attractive to pollinators and underscoring that they "primarily seeded with natives." 

Commenters were in awe of the photos, grateful for the tips, and seemed motivated to replicate the look in their own outdoor spaces.

"A beautiful project," one complimented. "I'm sure everyone who walks or drives by enjoys your efforts."

Another announced, "This makes me very excited for the possibilities!"

