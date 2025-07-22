Homeowner irate after HOA demands removal of beloved property feature: 'This is ridiculous'

Homeowners take as much pride in the exterior of their home as they do in the interior, with manicured lawns, trimmed shrubbery, and colorful flowers. However, that's not always easy when dealing with a homeowners association, as one TikToker found out.

In a TikTok video, beedeetee_ (@beedeetee_) explains how the HOA can get in the way of even the simplest home improvement projects. In this case, it wasn't anything extensive — just the addition of flowers to the front of her house.

The video begins with a close-up of pink and purple hydrangeas, cheerfully captioned, "Welcome to my little cottage." The camera then pulls back to show two beds of flowers in new planter boxes sitting proudly in front of the porch.

Sounds lovely, right? But the second half of the video tells a different story: a still image of a notice from her HOA. "We recently noticed a small oversight on your property that we believe might have slipped your attention," the letter stated. "Planter boxes are not permitted in the front yard visible from the street."

The homeowner's reaction? "I'm actually so so sad about this," she wrote in the description. Many commenters agreed, expressing disbelief that something as charming and harmless as flower boxes could spark conflict.

One wrote, "This is ridiculous." Another added: "HOAs are horrific. Imagine making a policy that allows for less plants and flowers in a neighborhood."

This isn't the first time an HOA has come under fire for blocking eco-friendly upgrades. Across the country, homeowners have been penalized for installing native plant lawns, solar panels, and even food gardens — all of which save money, reduce environmental harm, and support sustainable communities.

Gardening offers numerous personal benefits, including lower grocery bills, reduced time and money spent on upkeep, and improved physical and mental health. Native and edible gardens also require less water, avoid the use of toxic chemicals, and support pollinators and biodiversity.

Restricting these upgrades doesn't just limit creativity — it slows climate progress. But change is possible.

If you're facing a similar issue, check out this guide on how to work with your HOA to support green, money-saving updates in your neighborhood.

