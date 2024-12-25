  • Home Home

Homeowner outraged after lawn treatment leads to major issues: 'The company can't solve your problem'

"I assume there was cross contamination in the seed bag."

by Elijah McKee
Plant seeds can be tough to keep track of, especially since lots of them look similar. However, this got one Redditor into trouble with their home's lawn garden. 

As they explained in a post on the subreddit r/NoLawns, the seed packet they bought from the store said it was full of microclover, a common native plant choice. Yet after spreading the seeds across their whole yard and things starting to grow, they realized there must have been a mix-up because they got a whole lot of something else. 

"I now have a yard with a little microclover and a lot of stinging nettle," they explained. "I assume there was cross contamination in the seed bag, as the company also sells stinging nettle."

Stinging nettle, a flowering plant, grows with a defense mechanism along its stalks that causes a burning, itching sensation when touched. The original poster described how they wouldn't mind it on their property if they didn't have dogs who roll around. They worried their pups could get hurt and wondered how to fix the situation. 

Native plants like clover varieties need very little water or attention. Plus, they offer a lot to the surrounding ecosystem, be it a home to important insects or a snack for wildlife passing through. 

So, the idea of losing a fresh planting of natives is a tough moment for any gardener — especially one who had taken all the right steps to make their lawn full of pollinator-friendly and low-maintenance native plant beauty. 

Luckily, the r/NoLawns community had some helpful tips that didn't involve ripping everything out and starting over or using toxic weed killer.

"Well, the company can't solve your problem. At best they can replace the money. I would start with hand weeding," one commenter offered. "I think [nettles] are easy to pluck out."

"Hand pulling nettle is easy," another agreed. "They are actually a desirable edible plant when young."

x