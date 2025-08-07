Gardener shares clever home decor hack using old food jars: 'I have to try this ASAP'

One TikTok creator shared a quick hack that is making plant care a whole lot cooler and cheaper.

In a recent video, plantbasedbaby (@plantbased.baby) shared a fun and easy way to reuse old jars and bottles. But what does this have to do with plants? Well, she turned them into homes for plant cuttings.

"Today's episode of Upcycling 101 is devoted to one of my favorite uses for upcycled bottles and jars: propagations," she said in the video.

She explains how you can snip a leafy vine such as a pothos or philodendron near the node (that little bump where the leaf grows) and pop it in some water. That's it. Then you just have to wait, and roots will start to grow. She mentions this trick works for all sorts of houseplants, including pothos, Swiss cheese plants, and more.

This isn't a new thing for the creator. "My walls were absolutely covered in upcycled kombucha bottles filled with propagations," she shared, talking about how she started doing this in college.

And if you want to hang the bottles on the wall? Super easy. Just tie a string around the neck of the bottle, make a little loop, and hook it on a nail.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This simple trick doesn't just help your plant collection grow. It also keeps glass bottles and jars out of the trash. Instead of tossing them, you're giving them a new job. It saves money and cuts down on waste, all while making your space look great, too.

People in the comments loved the idea. "I have to try this ASAP," one person wrote. Another said, "I think you might be the coolest person I've ever seen."

So, if you are getting started with your own home garden but think you need fancy equipment to do so, just know that you don't. All it takes is one good idea and a few empty jars to bring more green into your life.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.