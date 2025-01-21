Homeowner shares incredible landscaping tip using Google Maps: 'That is genius'

Planning your landscaping just got easier and more affordable.

Planning your landscaping just got easier and more affordable thanks to an incredible tip that's caught the attention of multiple gardeners.

In this Reddit thread, a homeowner shared their surprising trick for planning garden spaces: Use Google Maps. The method, which incorporates native plants, has sparked interest among those looking for a straightforward approach to organizing outdoor spaces.

In their post, the homeowner explained how to get started. First, they suggested creating a rough sketch that covers the basic layout of your yard and marking permanent features, including fences, sidewalks, and your home, with the help of Google Maps. They emphasized that the sketch doesn't need to be precise, as it's simply a jumping-off point for your plan.

Once the layout is ready, the Redditor suggested scanning or photographing the sketch and refining it with a free software such as Inkscape. They then recommended experimenting with basic shapes and layouts, such as garden beds or plant groupings, while considering practical factors including sun exposure and incorporating edible plants such as plums and raspberries.

The homeowner concluded by noting that the method is iterative, allowing gardeners to revisit and adjust the plan as seasons change. This makes the process accessible and sustainable, encouraging ongoing experimentation and adaptation.

Overall, the Redditor's Google Maps-based strategy offers a flexible and cost-effective way to plan landscaping without expensive software or professional services.

Focusing on native plants also supports eco-friendly practices and promotes selections that thrive locally. Native lawns in general have been an increasingly popular choice among homeowners because of the healthier ecosystems they create for the pollinators that protect our food supply.

The comments on the post were overwhelmingly positive, with one Redditor exclaiming, "Google maps! That is GENIUS!"

Another related to the garden plan and shared, "Funny, I am also planting raspberries against the south wall to shade the house in the summer."

"I've used Googlemaps myself (not nearly as well as you have) but people can also use real estate apps since they add lot lines (as long as you check their accuracy to a survey)," a third commenter added. "Might save a step for many."

