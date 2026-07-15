She rescued a tiny mouse, then her pit bull became its most unlikely big brother

"They don't see labels, or care about species or size or reputation, they just see connection."

Few people would expect a pit bull and a mouse to end up acting like siblings.

But after Carolyn, a small mouse, was adopted, she quickly became best friends with Cowboy, a rescued pit bull.

What happened?

The Dodo shared the story of this surprising connection on Instagram, which formed when one woman, Jill Anenberg Lawrence, took Carolyn in.

The video starts with Lawrence explaining that "if I didn't have videos, most people wouldn't believe me… You have Carolyn, this tiny little mouse who weighs less than a gumball and then Cowboy, my 92-pound pitbull mix, who's basically a house hippo."

After saying that "Their friendship is honestly ridiculous," Lawrence showed several clips of Cowboy protecting Carolyn, them cuddling, and him looking at her with "pure cartoon heart eyes."

Animals do not always fit the assumptions humans make about them. As Lawrence explained, "both are animals that often people misunderstand. But Cowboy and Carolyn, they don't see labels, or care about species or size or reputation, they just see connection."

A rescue pit bull is often stereotyped as intimidating, while mice are also frequently thought of as pests, rather than as family members or pets.

In this pairing, safety, gentleness, and companionship show up in surprising ways. Clearly, an animal's past does not define its capacity for affection.

But not every dog and small animal should be paired together. Patience, supervision, and an understanding of each animal's needs matter.

If you ever find an injured or orphaned wild animal, experts generally recommend contacting a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or local animal rescue organization before trying to raise it yourself. Very small animals can have specialized feeding, temperature, and safety needs.

If you share your home with rescue pets, introduce them slowly and never assume compatibility. Positive outcomes usually come from careful observation, calm environments, and respect for an animal's comfort level.

Supporting local shelters and rescue groups can also help create more of these happy endings, whether that means adopting, fostering, donating supplies, or simply helping more people see rescue animals as individuals.

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