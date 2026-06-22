Her 11 puppies found homes quickly. Then, 800 days later, this pit bull mix got hers

"Cali has made a big impact on all members of staff and volunteers."

After more than two years in a rescue facility, Cali — a 5-year-old pit bull mix — watched all 11 of her puppies get adopted before she finally found a home of her own.

Now, after 800 days in care, Cali has begun life in a forever home, with footage of the emotional adoption tugging at viewers' heartstrings.

What happened?

According to Newsweek, Cali spent more than two years at Wags and Walks Rescue in Los Angeles before someone chose her.

Staff described the dog as affectionate and gentle, but those traits did not always come across during meet-and-greets, so she was frequently passed over.

Erica Fox, director of animal placement at Wags and Walks, told the outlet: "Cali didn't really receive much adoption interest at all in her time with us, until her adopters found her."

"There are many (unfortunate) reasons why people might not be interested in adopting a pit bull, and the longer a pup spends on our website, people tend to just scroll past them," Fox added.

Lois, the Wags and Walks adoptions coordinator, said Cali's match came in December 2025, after a woman who had recently lost her previous pit bull saw the rescue's social media and "instantly fell in love."

A post on Instagram shows Cali saying goodbye to staff as she heads out of the shelter, then receiving a cake decorated with the words, "800 days later…you're home."

Why does it matter?

Breed stigma and nervousness around unfamiliar people can leave some dogs waiting far longer than others for a home.

That was part of Cali's challenge. The stress of shelter life made it harder for potential adopters to immediately see the sweet dog that staff knew well.

Rescue animals can make incredible companions when given time to decompress.

Fox said Cali is already thriving, exploring her neighborhood and enjoying "endless snuggles" with her new owner.

"There are thousands of amazing dogs waiting for their forever homes, whether they've been in the rescue/shelter for two days or two years," Lois told Newsweek.

What are people saying?

The video drew many happy comments from viewers.

"The little smile on her face sitting next to her new mommy!" one commenter wrote.

Another said, "I'm crying, she looks so happy!!"

A third added, "I'm not crying, you're crying."

Staff members felt the same way.

"It was definitely an emotional moment," Lois said. "Cali has made a big impact on all members of staff and volunteers."

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