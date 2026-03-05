  • Home Home

Gardener debunks common landscaping myth that wastes a lot of time: 'Every single nosy neighbor says the opposite'

"Here's what the research really says …"

by Kristin Boyles
One gardener took to TikTok to break down the truth behind the misleading claim that pine needles shouldn't be used as mulch.

In the video, Uncle Josh Gardens (@theplanttechie) discusses the controversy surrounding the use of pine needles as mulch. Right away, he explains that brown ones, which are dead and dried out, are completely safe to use near trees, shrubs, and gardens.

@theplanttechie Comment "MYTH BUSTED" below if you already knew this! 💥✨ Did you know pine needles don't actually make your soil acidic? 🌲😮 A lot of gardeners still believe this old myth, but science says otherwise! 📚 Fresh green needles have a tiny bit of acidity, but once they dry and fall, they're basically neutral. 🙌🌿 So go ahead and collect those fallen pine needles 🍂 and use them as mulch around your fruit trees 🍑 and raised beds. You'll keep moisture in 💧, weeds down 🚫, and your garden looking clean without hurting your soil. 🌻 Share this with a friend who still thinks pine needles ruin soil! 👩‍🌾👨‍🌾 #gardening #tiktoklearningcampaign #gardening101 #organicgardening #homesteadgarden ♬ original sound - Uncle Josh Gardens

As Uncle Josh collects and spreads needles across his property, he explains why the myth is wrong. "Here's what the research really says: Only fresh, green pine needles … are actually acidic," he states. "And even then, the effect on soil pH is tiny."

Once the needles have fallen, their acidity is so low that it has almost no effect on soil, making them a great mulch. Plus, pine needles are free and, according to Josh, work well for "helping your soil stay moist, suppressing weeds, and keeping things tidy."

Pine needles are part of the natural environment, while many mulches are not. In fact, inorganic options such as stone and landscape fabric can be harmful, per Garden Style San Antonio. That's because they don't provide nutrients and can increase flooding and urban heat.

Don't have pine needles but still want to try going all-natural? Opt for native plants and grasses. Ground covers such as clover and sedge are viable in many growing zones, but there are plenty of other options.

Plus, native ground covers and plants require less maintenance and water, helping you save time and money. They also suppress weeds, attract pollinators, and improve soil moisture, according to Edge of the Woods Native Plant Nursery.

Many people were pleased by Uncle Josh's public service announcement, taking to the comments to express their appreciation.

"It's what we use. We live in a pine forest," one user wrote. "Our mulch is free!"

"Pine needles are the natural habitat for fireflies, so it's always a good idea to designate an area of your yard [for them]," another said.

"The whole time I freaking … knew this, and every single nosy neighbor says the opposite," a third shared.

