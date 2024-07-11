Gardener shares 'incredible' hack to quadruple your garden's flower patch: 'I do this with all my cut flowers'

"You now have 4 times as many flowers all started from 1 seed…which all equal more joy!"

If you want more flowers in your garden for less, and even more flowering plants, this pinching hack is for you. Like another flower lover who began pinching her flowers, you might find yourself saying, "I do this with all my cut flowers."

The scoop

If you grow flowers and want to see more blooms, or you want to plant more but don't want to buy plants and seeds, this trick from Instagrammer Kelly Welk (@kellywelk) might be exactly what you need.

Start by looking carefully at each plant you'd like to get more flowers from. Pinch or use your garden shears to cut the plant off right above the second set of leaves. This tells the plant to send up two shoots of flowers, instead of one.

Next, prep a small gardening tray with seed-starting mix. Poke small holes where you want to start your new flowers.

Hold each cutting and remove any extra leaves, leaving one or two large ones. This makes it easier for the plant to grow and thrive. Next, dip it in rooting hormone and plant it in the gardening tray. Once it takes root, move it to your garden. You can even repeat the whole process with those plants for even more blooms.

How it's helping

You can spend about as much as you want on flowers and seeds to plant. If you use pots, it's usually $10-$30 per pot, so you can imagine how much that might cost for an entire flower garden. Use Kelly's technique to get more blooms for less money and to continue propagating your own plants, rather than having to buy more. You could save money on gas to and from the store and pollute less.

In addition, gardening is good for you. It helps you get up and get moving, lowers stress levels, and lets you spend time in nature, too. If you join a community garden, there can also be a social aspect to it. Even if you're not growing food, these benefits are worth investing in, and now you can spend even less when you choose to do so.

What people are saying

Flower gardeners loved this idea.

"I seeded mine. They are growing everywhere," one person said. Another simply said: "Incredible!"

After all, who doesn't want more flowers? As Kelly said: "You now have 4 times as many flowers all started from 1 seed…which all equal more joy!"

