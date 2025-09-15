Outdoorsman shares clever hack using empty prescription bottles: 'Good inspiration'

From a car breakdown to a blackout, an emergency can strike at any time. Luckily, a video from Mini Survival Tins provides a simple and potentially lifesaving hack that starts with your prescription.

The scoop

Have you ever seen a clown car and wondered when people would stop coming out of it? That's the same feeling you may have when viewing Mini Survival Kit's instructive video "Pill Bottle Survival Kit."

His demo shows why taking your last pill is no reason to discard the bottle. Butterfly bandages, a classic SD Swiss Army knife, aspirin, storm (waterproof) and regular matches, strikers, tiny glow sticks, a silica pack, and a tiny compass are among the several items he puts in a used pill container.

You may need to catch food or set up shelter. That's why a braided Kevlar line for setting up tents and securing equipment, split-shot sinkers for adjusting fishing lures, and 30 feet of fishing line round out this DIY safety kit.

Worried about water purification? He also fits two aqua tabs, and one alone can purify a quart of water. You can even use the empty prescription cup to mix and drink it from — just break down your tablet small enough for the small ratio.

How it's helping

Even with a full-sized emergency kit or "bug out" bag, having something more compact and easily accessible in your pocket, purse, glove compartment, or attached to a keychain is a smart backup.

That compact container can hold several small essential items and reduces the need to spend money on fancy kits or waiting for one to be delivered. Plus, with over 70% of Americans using prescription bottles, according to New Jersey Shredding, most already have a free container available.

Sadly, the small size and the #5 plastic (polypropylene) they consist of make these bottles difficult to recycle, so not all facilities accept them. However, you can avoid creating more trash and protect oceans from more microplastic pollution by understanding how to repurpose containers and packaging, as seen in the video.

Clean and donate your bottles for those needing medical supplies. They also make great cosmetic travel containers that fit TSA size requirements. Keep lunch boxes cool and soothe bruises by using one as a small ice pack.

What everyone's saying

The commenters loved how the savvy outdoorsman handles this empty pill box.

"Good inspiration also for making something out of those compass-whistle combos with the space for matches. Mirror's a lifesaver if you get something in your eye," one advised.

Someone else uses something even smaller: "My smallest is in a chapstick container on my keyring, and it has the basics — compass, ferro rod, matches, striker, tinder, blade, safety pin, two aqua tabs. Tape & cord wrapped around outside."

