Woman shares why you should never throw away empty pill bottles: 'Works perfect'

A woman on Facebook shared how she reuses her empty pill bottles, offering a wealth of ideas to inspire people.

The scoop

In her Facebook post, she shared an image of a tall orange pill bottle with headphones bundled inside, demonstrating how useful these bottles can be.

I have a tip, I hate throwing stuff away especially medicine bottles. I take the label off wash and reuse the I have... Posted by Lula Couvillion on Friday 20 May 2022

She explained, "I have a tip, I hate throwing stuff away especially medicine bottles. I take the label off wash and reuse [them]."

She continued, detailing some of the uses she's found for the bottles, "I have made baby rattles, rattles for the dog and stuff. I don't watch a lot of TV I use my iPad and ear plugs so they dot get damaged I put them in the large medicine bottle works perfect."

As she explained, the only things you need to execute this hack are empty pill bottles and soap and water to wash them out. It's great if you have pill bottles of different shapes and sizes to fit various items.

How it's helping

This simple hack helps you keep your belongings organized and saves you money on different products. Instead of buying new dog or child toys or organizational containers, you simply reuse what you already have in your home.

People have used empty pill bottles for so many purposes, from creating an easy fire-starting kit to storing salad dressing in a packed lunch.

These pill bottle hacks are convenient for you but also wonderful for the planet. Rather than buying a plastic case for your headphones or a new plastic dog toy, you're contributing to a circular economy that reuses and upcycles.

When people throw pill bottles away, they often end up in landfills, where they release polluting gases and break down into toxic microplastics. They hurt the environment and endanger public health.

Every pill bottle you repurpose and every product you don't buy helps create a cooler, cleaner future for everyone.

What everyone's saying

Other people on Facebook appreciated the idea and shared their own inventive uses for old medicine bottles.

One person said, "I use mine for seeds. I plant 2 x a year, so I need plenty and a good variety."

Someone else shared, "My sewing kit and tackle box or full of them. I am like you Lula Couvillion, I recycle and reuse everything that I can."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



