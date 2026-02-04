Woman captures rare footage after noticing strange motion on old tree in yard: 'They are hard to find'

Ever been in the forest or your backyard and heard what sounded like a knock on a door?

TikTok user Bringing The NRG (@hello.my.love1) captured the distinctive sound, sharing a video of a pileated woodpecker tapping at an old tree.

@hello.my.love1 When you leave the bubble of your house / work / vehicle … it's cool the things you can see on your walk. ♬ original sound - Bringing The NRG

The bird, which has a red head and a black and white neck, dips in and out of view as it pecks at the bark. The TikTok user captioned the video: "When you leave the bubble of your house/work/vehicle … it's the cool things you can see on your walk."

Woodpeckers are interesting creatures, but unfortunately, many people find them a nuisance. According to the Internet Center for Wildlife Damage Management, nine woodpecker species are known to damage homes and other wooden structures.

However, these birds consume many pest insects, which can help improve plant life and agricultural productivity, per the ICWDM.

Logging and tree cutting can significantly shrink woodpecker habitat, reducing nesting, rooting, and feeding sites, according to the Sierra Forest Legacy. Because many people see them as nuisances, they're also at risk of human-caused injury or death.

Although most woodpecker species are not endangered, they still face a range of threats that can disrupt ecosystems. As the National Park Service explained, owls, bats, and ducks rely on woodpeckers' abandoned cavities for shelter.

If you want to help create an oasis for birds like woodpeckers, try rewilding your yard. Cornell Lab's All About Birds suggested starting by leaving dead and dying trees on your property alone. They provide spaces where the birds can forage or even nest.

Use plants local to your gardening zone to attract birds, butterflies, and other pollinators. Or, try swapping out standard grass for ground covers like clover, ferns, and moss.

Seeing a woodpecker enjoying your property can be an enrapturing sight. One commenter expressed their interest in the bird, writing, "I can't wait to see real ones in the US."

"Yes!" the TikToker replied. "They are hard to find but sometimes [you] get lucky."

