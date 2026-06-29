Broken camera, lens, and tripod gathered dust for years until they came back as a tap-to-dim lamp

Turning sentimental gear into décor can be far more rewarding than sending it to a landfill.

Old film cameras often end up in the trash, but for one photographer, a broken Zenit camera with a damaged lens offered an opportunity.

Instead of tossing the camera, the photographer reworked the dusty gear into a touch-sensitive lamp, a reminder that outdated electronics can still be both useful and beautiful with a little creativity.

What happened?

In the r/upcycling subreddit, a photographer shared a video showing how an old, non-functioning film camera that had been sitting unused for years was transformed into a one-of-a-kind lamp.

The original poster repurposed the camera by mounting it on an old tripod, adding a vintage lampshade, and installing a touch-sensitive dimmer to bring it back to life in a new form.

(Click here if the embedded video doesn't appear.)

"I couldn't bring myself to throw away pieces of photographic history," the poster explained. "So I decided to give them a second life."

Why does it matter?

Repurposing gear like this helps keep old electronics out of the waste stream.

Rather than throwing away camera equipment that no longer worked, the poster combined the parts into something distinctive.

E-waste remains a growing problem, and even small decisions about what gets discarded can add up.

Cameras, lenses, cords, and other electronics contain materials that take energy and resources to produce, so extending their life in any form can help reduce unnecessary waste.

Broken tech is often treated as worthless, but projects like this show it can still hold value — especially when paired with basic DIY skills and a little imagination.

Turning sentimental gear into décor can be far more rewarding than sending it to a landfill.

What are people saying?

Users in the comments were impressed with the craftsmanship.

"I love this! So unique and awesome! Great job!" one wrote.

"So cool!" another said.

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