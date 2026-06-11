Cat adopters get a major June break as Whisker covers fees at Best Friends shelters

By removing that first hurdle, the campaign could help more cats find homes faster at a time when many shelters are facing ongoing space and resource challenges.

A new June campaign is putting shelter cats in the spotlight — and giving prospective pet parents a rare financial break at the same time.

Whisker, the company behind the Litter-Robot, is covering cat adoption fees all month at select Best Friends Animal Society locations across the country.

The fee-waiver effort runs through June 30 and is meant to help more cats leave crowded shelters for permanent homes, as reported by Parade Pets.

At participating Best Friends sites, adopters can take home adult cats and kittens without paying the usual adoption fees — about $100 for adult cats and $150 for kittens.

In the announcement, Whisker and Best Friends said participating sites would feature cats of many ages, personalities, and backgrounds, including kittens, bonded pairs, and long-stay residents.

The campaign also includes a giveaway: Anyone who adopts through the initiative this month can enter for a chance to win a Litter-Robot 4 Best Friends Bundle.

Fee-waived adoptions are available at Best Friends locations in Los Angeles; Houston; Bentonville, Arkansas; Salt Lake City; Kanab, Utah; and a temporary adoption site in Brooklyn, New York.

After choosing a cat, adopters can work with staff at each location to complete the process.

But even people who want to adopt can be slowed by upfront costs. By removing that first hurdle, the campaign could help more cats find homes faster at a time when many shelters are facing ongoing space and resource challenges.

Pet ownership still comes with ongoing costs, from food to veterinary care.

Whisker Chief Marketing Officer Hew Loyd said cats bring "joy, companionship, and a little bit of the unexpected into our lives," describing the campaign as a natural fit for the company's mission.

He also said that covering fees will make it "easier than ever to bring cats and their loving families together."

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