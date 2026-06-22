'Could have been game over': Pest control worker finds bed bug hiding in phone holster

A pest control worker's warning is drawing attention online after a tiny stowaway turned up in one of the worst possible places: a phone holster on its way home.

The unsettling discovery would have been easy to miss — but, as the worker put it, it "could have been game OVER."

What happened?

Writing on Reddit in the r/pestcontrol forum, the original poster urged others in the field to inspect their gear before heading home: "Remember to always check your equipment before returning home after a days work in pest control. You never know what pests are looking for a new place to infest!!"

Photo Credit: Reddit



The poster said the bug had tucked itself into a gap at the base of the holster: "This little guy was found in the crevice at the bottom of my phone holster. If I placed it down inside, could have been game OVER."

After another user asked, "Wtf is that," the reply was direct: "That is a bed bug!"

The post also prompted other pest control workers to share how they try to avoid bringing pests home from work.

One commenter wrote, "I have all of my technicians bring a trash bag, tyvek suitx2, duct tape, shoe covers tall enough to go over the tyvek and gloves … for any roach or BB service to ensure they don't track anything home with them."

Why does it matter?

Bed bugs are notoriously skilled at hiding in tight seams, crevices, clothing, bags, and equipment. A single missed bug can quickly turn into a stressful, expensive home infestation.

Phone holsters, tool bags, boots, car seats, and uniforms can all become pathways from a job site into a living room or bedroom.

Another commenter described a routine meant to stop that from happening: "Great advice! I go in through my garage, strip naked, and then put the clothing in the washer before heading to the shower."

What can I do?

Check gear carefully before bringing it indoors.

If you work in pest control, property management, healthcare, hospitality, or any field where bed bugs may be present, inspect clothing, shoes, tools, cases, and vehicles.

Washing clothes on hot settings and isolating work gear can also help reduce the chance of bringing pests inside.

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