Gardener's lush winter harvest has viewers doing a double take

Even some warm-season crops are still hanging on, including peppers and a sweet potato.

A content creator's winter garden tour from southeastern Australia is drawing attention for one simple reason: It barely looks like winter at all.

Instead of bare beds and frost damage, the permaculture garden is still producing peas, fennel, cauliflower, kale, celery, and more.

What happened?

Linda, the creator behind Hutton's Valley Permaculture (@huttonsvalleypermaculture), shared a YouTube walkthrough of her vegetable garden after an unusually mild stretch of weather.

In the video, she said she wanted to do "a sweep and see how everything's going."

Volunteer seedlings are part of the picture, and so are plenty of cool-weather crops in Linda's garden: globe artichokes, leeks, carrots, cauliflower, snow peas, asparagus, beetroot, Asian greens, broccoli, fennel bulbs, and garlic.

The biggest reason appears to be the weather.

Linda said, "These plants are pretty happy because we're still getting quite warm days," adding that "during the day, we're still having 15, 16, 17 degree days, whereas usually in winter it gets to about like a 10° average."

Even some warm-season crops are still hanging on, including peppers and a sweet potato she is trying to save by propagating its vines before the first frost.

Why does it matter?

A productive home garden can help households save money on produce, especially when staples such as greens, herbs, onions, celery, and brassicas can be harvested repeatedly instead of being purchased week after week at the store.

Fresh-picked food also tends to taste better, since it can be eaten soon after harvest rather than shipped long distances.

Gardening can support mental health by reducing stress and providing a satisfying outdoor routine, while digging, pruning, weeding, and harvesting also offer light physical activity.

Linda's video also highlights another aspect of home gardening: experimentation.

She lets some plants flower for pollinators and uses volunteer seedlings.

What are people saying?

Viewers loved seeing the garden's variety and winter productivity.

One commenter wrote, "Your garden has certainly come back to life and producing so well."

Another added, "Love seeing all the varieties and colours in your garden. It's giving me ideas for mine."

Others were especially interested in Linda's sweet potato experiment.

One commenter shared, "Interesting what you did with the kumera," later adding, "Maybe we will both get some new growth. It is worth a try and is fun to try experiments."

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