New Jersey gardener fears peonies are dead after rain knocks top-heavy blooms flat

"They just bloomed this week and they're already down."

A New Jersey gardener turned to Reddit in distress after a rainstorm flattened a fresh batch of peonies, asking a question many flower lovers dread: "Are they all dead?"

In a post on r/gardening, they wrote that rain, combined with the weight of the blooms, had left the peonies sprawled by morning.

"In previous seasons I've had time to put some support around them and tie them up using some twine, but they just bloomed this week and they're already down," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Luckily, the peonies were not dead. They were simply too top-heavy to regain their upright shape this season.

Several commenters said many peony varieties, particularly those bred for oversized double blooms, tend to flop after rain because collected water adds even more weight.

Others said the best immediate solution may be to cut the fallen blooms and enjoy them indoors rather than trying to force bent stems back into place. A light dunk or brief soak can help dislodge ants and other bugs before the blooms come inside.

"Beware the ants and other bugs that love to live in them!!!" one Redditor cautioned.

Storms, shifting weather, and oversized blooms can undo weeks of anticipation in a matter of hours.

For next year, the most common advice was to put supports in early — ideally as soon as the first peony shoots emerge.

Gardeners recommended purpose-built peony cages, hoops, or even tomato cages placed around the plant before it gets too tall.

A few commenters noted that not every peony variety flops equally, so gardeners planting new ones may want to consider sturdier varieties.

As one commenter put it, "They're not 'dead' but they're not gonna stand up again."

Another summed up the key lesson for future seasons: "Next spring, stick peony cages in the ground as soon as the shoots first appear."

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