Pennsylvania couple turns snake-filled pool into a garden at one-quarter the cost of restoring it

They found it had rusted through and likely would've collapsed if it was filled with water.

Online viewers are fixated on a Pennsylvania home's makeover after its owners chose to remove an old swimming pool full of snakes and turn the space into a productive garden.

What happened?

According to a report from People Magazine, Tyler Bouldin and his wife, Lauren Bouldin, gained traction on TikTok after showing they replaced the pool at their 1830s property in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, with a home garden.

One of the clips they shared documenting the journey garnered 1.3 million views, People reported.

After buying the home at auction in 2020, the Bouldins spent years making it livable. Tyler told the outlet the house needed major repairs, and the pool was "an uncovered, unfenced pit full of black water and snakes."

Tyler told People that getting the pool back into usable condition would have cost about $50,000 to start, not including patio, fencing, plumbing, or electrical work.

So the couple went in another direction, paying about $15,500 for demolition, drainage work, and the garden installation — about one-quarter of the estimated pool price.

In one of the couple's TikTok posts, the former pool area is reworked into a level, usable space perfect for future raised beds and landscaping. Tyler told People that after crews removed the metal pool liner, they found it had rusted through and likely would've collapsed if it had been filled with water.

He told the outlet, "It looked like we had an airplane crash in the yard for a few days!"

Why does it matter?

While some may prefer a pool, a garden for growing their own food was perfect for this couple.

Growing food at home can help cut grocery costs, especially for herbs, greens, and other produce that can be expensive to buy regularly. It can also taste better, since it can be harvested fresh rather than shipped and stored.

Gardening can offer other benefits as well. It can support mental and physical health through light exercise, stress relief, and more time outdoors.

What are people saying?

According to Tyler, the reactions online have been somewhat mixed, with some people preferring a pool over a home garden. However, in response, Tyler told People, "I'm not surprised that some people would prefer to have a pool, and to those people I say great! Put in a pool! But the right choice for us was absolutely the garden."

He also said the couple is proud of how it turned out: "We turned a horrible eyesore into a functional and beautiful space, which feels great!"

The family hopes to keep expanding the area by adding "an outdoor kitchen and dining area in the heart of the garden" so they can share the space with friends and family, People reported.

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