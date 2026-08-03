Some Pennsylvania utility customers can get cash and free pickup for old appliances

"It is a simple step that can put money back in a customer's pocket while helping reduce energy use."

PPL Electric Utilities is paying customers to part with old appliances and will remove them at no charge, provided the items are qualifying refrigerators, freezers, or other eligible units.

For people in eastern and central Pennsylvania who meet the requirements, that creates an opportunity to double the savings.

With this program, they can earn money for turning in an older, power-hungry appliance and possibly collect extra rebates if they buy a more efficient replacement.

What's happening?

PPL Electric Utilities has rolled out an appliance recycling offer in eastern and central Pennsylvania that includes free pickup from the home or curb and rebates worth up to $35. As Energies Media reported, the utility serves about 1.5 million homes and businesses, and the program is expected to continue through May 31, 2031.

Full-size refrigerators and freezers qualify for the top rebate of $35 apiece. Mini fridges, room air conditioners, and dehumidifiers are eligible for $15 each, and customers can bundle multiple qualifying appliances into one pickup visit, which can quickly increase the total rebate.

Participation requires an active PPL Electric account for the address where the appliance will be collected. Refrigerators and freezers also must be working, empty, clean, defrosted, and between 10 and 30 cubic feet, and each customer is capped at seven large appliances for the life of the program.

Why does it matter?

Customers can get money back now, and a newer, energy-efficient replacement may cut future electric bills. Older appliances often draw much more electricity than newer Energy Star-certified models, so replacing them can reduce monthly energy use over time.

Recycling an old unit can also unlock additional rebates on certain replacements. Customers may be eligible for up to $75 toward an Energy Star refrigerator, $50 for a qualifying dehumidifier, $25 for an air purifier, and $15 for a room air conditioner, meaning someone replacing an old fridge could receive as much as $110 in combined incentives.

Proper disposal is also important because older refrigerators and air conditioners may contain refrigerants and other hazardous materials. PPL said trained crews take care of that work, and about 95% of the materials from collected appliances are recovered and reused rather than sent to a landfill.

What can I do?

Customers who still have an old appliance running in the garage or basement can go to pplelectric.com/pickup to see if it qualifies and set up a collection. They can choose either in-home removal or curbside pickup, which can make the process easier for people who are not able to move large appliances themselves.

To qualify, refrigerators and freezers need to be in working order, emptied, defrosted, and within the 10-30 cubic-foot size range.

Anyone buying a replacement can pair the recycling payment with the rebate for an Energy Star-certified model, helping lower the purchase price and future operating costs. PPL also provides other efficiency rebates at pplelectricsavings.com, including offers for smart thermostats, insulation, and heating and cooling improvements.

As Tom McAteer, PPL Electric Utilities' manager of energy efficiency, put it: "This program makes it easier to remove an older appliance at no cost, receive an incentive, and explore additional savings on a more efficient replacement. It is a simple step that can put money back in a customer's pocket while helping reduce energy use."

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