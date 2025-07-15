Architects replace rundown '50s log cabin with modern masterpiece: 'The house was a mess'

Amale Andraos and Dan Wood didn't set out to build a modern house in Rhode Island. They just wanted a quiet spot away from the city. Both run WORKac, an architecture firm known for thoughtful projects that bring together practicality and creativity.

They found their place back in 2008. The New York Times shared how they bought a 22-acre lot with a run-down log cabin from the 1950s.

"The house was a mess," Andraos said. For years, the family used it like a campsite. They spent days outside, heading indoors only to sleep.

When the pandemic hit, everything changed. They moved there full-time with their kids. The septic system failed, forcing them to take showers outside. Animals moved into the roof. Asbestos lurked behind the walls. A structural engineer told them the foundation needed replacing.

With no good way to fix it, they tore the old cabin down in 2022 and started over. Now their new home stands in the same spot. At 2,475 square feet, it's a big shift from their rustic hideaway.

ZeroEnergy Design helped them build it to Passive House standards, which means it barely needs extra heating or cooling. Thick insulated walls, triple-pane windows, and a heat recovery ventilator keep fresh air moving while saving energy. The house stays comfortable thanks to a heat pump that runs on power from solar panels overhead.

One corner of the metal roof rises high above the main room, giving space for a second floor and roof deck off the main bedroom. They added three outdoor showers after everyone realized they loved washing under the sky. Roof awnings shade the back deck and help keep the house cooler in summer.

Building the new house wasn't simple. Local contractors started, but delays slowed progress. They eventually called in a friend from New York, Eze Bongo, to finish the job.

The final cost reached about $1.2 million. Their kids weren't thrilled about missing four summers while construction dragged on. "But in a few years they'll be going and having parties with friends," Andraos said. "They'll make it up."

The family worked with friends on the interiors, too. Dutch designer Petra Blaisse created a giant pink-and-brown silk curtain dotted with clear plastic cutouts. A large table from Michael Meredith and Hilary Sample doubles as both dining and workspace. Cement tiles in the kitchen and bathrooms came from the Lebanese company BlattChaya.

Passive House designs like theirs can help families cut thousands from heating and cooling bills. These homes hold heat in winter and stay cool in summer with very little energy. They also reduce reliance on grid-provided energy produced by polluting power plants, keeping the air cleaner for everyone.

