Gardener seeks advice after noticing concerning trend among plants in yard: 'Trying to avoid anything spreading'

"Plants have been here at least 8 years. Noticed issues 3 months ago."

A Reddit user recently turned to the r/plantclinic community for help with their parents' Southern California yard.

The photo showed large leaf plants with rotting and shriveling stems and leaves, concerning the Redditor, who hoped to prevent the problem from spreading.

"What's up with my parent's yard?" they asked. "Have noticed fungal issues in the area (socal, wetter than usual past year.) Any help appreciated, trying to avoid anything spreading."

In a follow-up comment, the user explained: "Plants have been here at least 8 years. Noticed issues 3 months ago. They get watered too much (insane PERFECT GREEN LAWN dad sprinkler system)."

The post sparked a thoughtful discussion about the downsides of maintaining a "perfect" lawn. One considerate commenter pointed out that overwatering can leach nutrients from the soil, weaken plants, and create an environment ripe for pests and disease.

Did you know that traditional grass lawns often require excessive watering, mowing, and fertilizing that can be costly for both your wallet and the environment? The good news is there are many eco-friendly, low-maintenance alternatives that can save you time and money while supporting a healthier ecosystem.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are just a few options that require less water and upkeep than typical grass lawns. Even replacing just a portion of your lawn can help conserve water, lower your bills, and create a haven for pollinators — which ultimately benefits humans by protecting our food supply.

Plus, spending less time mowing means more time enjoying your outdoor space. Imagine sipping a cold drink on a sunny afternoon, surrounded by the vibrant colors and gentle humming of a pollinator-friendly garden.

As one commenter advised the OP: "Check soil PH before applying fertilizer... Compost and bio char are my favorites but check the ph first."

By making small changes to our lawns and gardens, we can create spaces that are healthier for ourselves and our planet. Whether you're ready to transform your entire yard or just a small corner, every eco-friendly choice makes a difference.

Let's grow together, one native plant at a time.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.