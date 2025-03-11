Parent sparks disbelief after stumbling upon unbelievable collection of toys: 'Child's dream, parents' nightmare'

Finding out that someone is getting rid of something you want is always fun.

One parent took it to a new level when they went dumpster diving and found two dozen Learning JJ Dolls that had not been recalled and were in great condition. They posted a picture on Reddit and said: "Child's dream, parents' nightmare. Crazy find!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Dumpster diving — looking through dumpsters for items that retain use or value — is one way to reduce the amount of waste in landfills, according to Mad Trash. When people salvage items, they don't get thrown away at that point in their life cycle. Instead, they get reused and enjoyed again. People find all sorts of treasures when they're willing to look through someone else's trash.

If you want to try dumpster diving, make sure it's legal where you are. You'll also want to take precautions, according to Boss Magazine. Wear boots and other gear that will protect you from hazards in the dumpsters. Bring tools in case you need to cut boxes open. Always dumpster dive in places that are well lit and feel safe. Getting injured or having something else go wrong isn't worth it.

Going through trash is more than some people want to commit to. But you can still save items from the landfill by choosing to shop at thrift stores instead of buying things new. Work up to it if you need to.

Other Redditors loved what the original poster found. "Oh that's awesome! I bet your kiddos and their friends were so excited. Again, what an amazing find!" one shared.

"That's a wonderful find! I hope you donate them to some kids who would love these," another said.

"You might be able to donate some to a local woman's/family shelter! Or preschools/daycares!" someone else suggested.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.