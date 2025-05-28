Homeowner sparks debate with unconventional item made out of old towel: 'I think that would be kinda gross'

A DIYer recently took to Reddit to share a new eco-friendly project that can save consumers money.

Disenchanted by the lack of strength and remnants left behind by toilet paper, the poster wanted a clean way to dry off after using their bidet. They felt wasteful using a regular washcloth for the task and researched paperless toilet paper, but found high prices and bad reviews.

Then, the user had an idea to repurpose an old towel, cutting it up into squares and finishing off the edges with a sewing machine.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The average American is estimated to spend at least $182 on toilet paper each year. That's more than $11,000 in a lifetime. Implementing a reusable alternative cuts down on spending, even if toilet paper is still offered to guests.

While the original poster was motivated by cost savings and comfort, there's a hidden benefit to replacing toilet paper. Toilet paper's environmental impact is pervasive and starts at the very beginning of the production process. Toilet paper is made from trees, contributing to a logging industry that degrades more than a million acres of climate-critical forest in Canada each year. And that's before it ever makes it to store shelves.

The single-use material has serious climate impacts at the end of its life, too. Once it's flushed, toilet paper becomes an insoluble pollutant, placing a burden on water treatment systems and adding bulk and chemicals to sewage sludge.

Reddit commenters were initially put off by the personal nature of the original poster's project.

"Are you keeping toilet paper for guests? Because no one wants to use a towel at a guest's house for that purpose …," replied one commenter. "I think that would be kinda gross."

The original poster responded that they do keep toilet paper on hand for guests and has noticed a decrease in how much they have to buy.

Another commenter noted: "We did a very similar thing in our household, except we swapped out our paper towels. I took a terrycloth robe my bf wasn't using, cut it into large rectangles, did a tight zig-zig along the edge (I don't have a surger) and now we have thick towels to wipe down all of our surfaces."

