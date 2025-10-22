Homeowner warned after sharing photo of concerning issue along fence line: 'It took over'

One concerned homeowner asked the r/invasivespecies Reddit forum for advice about a seemingly invasive plant that took less than a month to take over its territory.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster expressed how the plant "grows like f***** crazy. Within 3 weeks, it took over my fence line and my garden."

Many commenters identified the species as paper mulberry (Broussonetia papyrifera), and one called it "the tree from hell."

That same commenter continued: "It took me 3 years to eradicate this from my yard (and neighbors' yards). It sends shoots up from its roots, and there were baby plants everywhere."

Also known as the Tapa Cloth tree, the paper mulberry is native to China and can grow up to 50 feet in the wild. Root suckers, cuttings, and seeds help the aggressive tree easily propagate.

Regarding the plant's flowering aesthetics, another commenter said: "It [is] so pretty though and it has these pretty berries."

However, according to the North Carolina State Extension, homeowners should be especially wary of such flower/fruit-bearing ones (female trees) for their invasiveness. Plus, a shallow root system makes the tree known for toppling over.

As the OP's situation shows, invasives quickly take over a space as they outcompete natives, so don't ignore them.

Some invasive plants, such as Japanese knotweed, can break through property walls, pavement, and sewer systems, while causing devaluation of property. Others, such as the tree of heaven, attract even more destructive creatures — the spotted lanternfly, for example, is an insect that may have cost the Pennsylvania economy over $324 million in damage, per a study at Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences.

Uncontrolled invasive populations threaten the food chain and even exacerbate climate warming. As they destroy native plants, they also kill off habitats and vegetation, including the animals that rely on them. Without plants producing oxygen and soaking up carbon, it'll be harder to breathe and live under increasingly hotter and unbearable conditions, per NASA.

Luckily, it's never too late to support a cooler and cleaner planet by rewilding your yard. Even if it takes years, it's worth the effort, as you can cultivate native vegetation that won't be outcompeted. Rewilding supports pollinators while saving water.

Also, a rain garden relies on runoff, while xeriscaping strategically uses drought-resistant plants with the hardscape. Instead of grass, consider ground cover such as clover, which also prevents erosion.



