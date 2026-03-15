Homeowner searches for money-saving solution to avoid ever-increasing inflation: 'My energy bills have been creeping up lately'

"I'm just trying to figure out if this is a legit way to save on energy long term."

Murmurs about energy inflation have turned to a roar as households seek ways to protect themselves and their families from rising prices.

Unfortunately, this can make it hard to tell which money-saving solutions are the real deal. One Reddit user took to r/solarenergy to ask whether Palmetto's solar leasing program is all it is cracked up to be.

The scoop

The user, who lives in a suburban area, explained that they were considering going with the energy company Palmetto because "my energy bills have been creeping up lately." Plus, they said they were "not exactly handy with tech stuff," so the idea that Palmetto would maintain their solar system was appealing. However, they wanted to know whether they could trust Palmetto to deliver.

The specific program the OP was referencing was Palmetto's $0 down LightReach program, which lets homeowners lock in low utility rates and protect against energy inflation. Palmetto owns the panels, so it handles all maintenance for the duration of the agreement.

"Are there any unexpected fees or issues that popped up after installation? I saw they have an app for monitoring energy usage; anyone tried it? Is it worth it?" they wondered. "I'm just trying to figure out if this is a legit way to save on energy long-term or if I'm better off shopping around more."

How it's helping

The Energy Information Administration expects residential utility rates to continue their steady march upward this year. For households that spend a large portion of their incomes on electricity and other essentials, this trend has been particularly burdensome.

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to gain energy independence and slash energy costs, but the upfront cost of the equipment is too much for some. A solar leasing plan, such as Palmetto's LightReach, removes that barrier while cutting utility rates by up to 20%.

What everyone's saying

Whether buying or leasing solar panels is right for you depends on your goals. Working with a reputable solar provider can help you avoid unsavory surprises and feel confident in your decision.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get $1,000 cash to slash your bills with rooftop solar panels for $0 down and low monthly payments Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver — including an exclusive $1,000 cashback offer for TCD readers. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings of up to 33% off your current power bill. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just book a short meeting with Palmetto's experts to explore your options and find the solution that's right for you. Connect with Palmetto

From one Reddit user's perspective, leasing is the superior choice because if you own your panels, you are responsible for repairs and could be on the hook for a surprise bill.

Another encouraged the original poster to read the fine print so they knew what they were agreeing to. While they weren't a big fan of leasing plans, they acknowledged that the free Palmetto Home app is above and beyond what some other companies offer.

"Yeah, the energy bills are no joke lately, totally get looking into solar," a third Redditor commiserated. "I've been trying Palmetto for a bit now and the monitoring app is pretty decent for keeping an eye on things. It's been a pretty smooth experience overall."

Plus, with the Palmetto Home app, you could unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades by completing easy challenges, such as reducing home energy use.

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