After months of rain and delays, a flock finally moves into its dream coop

"This coupe I can clean in less than 5 minutes."

Months of rain, a new baby on the way, and plenty of paint-related indecision nearly left one Pacific Northwest chicken coop sitting empty through the winter.

But Becky, the creator behind Acre Homestead (@AcreHomestead), has finally moved her flock into the new space, and the finished result is as practical as it is picturesque.

What happened?

After a stalled stretch of work, Becky documented the last tasks needed to make the coop usable, from painting and adding bedding to getting the interior ready for the hens.

In a YouTube video, she said the wet Pacific Northwest climate forced the couple to act quickly last November, when she and her husband, Josh, raced to protect the wood before the long rainy season.

By the time they primed it, the OSB had soaked up roughly five gallons.

The final setup included hemp bedding, compostable nesting pads, and the remaining small details, after which the birds were finally moved into the finished coop.

"This is a huge step. I'm really excited," she said.

Why does it matter?

More than the look of the build, Becky highlighted how much the design should simplify routine upkeep.

In her words, "This coop I can clean in less than 5 minutes. And I am so happy with that."

Easier cleaning can help owners stay ahead of droppings, moisture, and odors, improving conditions for both the birds and the people caring for them.

A coop with protective flooring, durable paint, and removable bedding materials may last longer and require fewer repairs over time.

For households hoping to offset grocery costs with home-raised eggs, fewer maintenance hassles can make backyard chickens feel far more manageable.

What's being done?

Rather than finishing everything at once, Becky and Josh spread the work across multiple stages: first priming the structure ahead of winter, then protecting the interior, adding vinyl flooring to speed cleanup, and later completing the exterior once the weather cooperated.

She also chose a lower-commitment bedding option for the first round, opting to try hemp instead of sand so it would be simpler to swap out if she ended up disliking it.

For Becky, the goal had been clear from the beginning.

"One of my big, big things that I wanted out of the new chicken coop is I wanted it to be easy to clean," she said.

One commenter appeared to agree with the final result, writing, "Josh did an awesome job with that coop, so nice and spacious for the chickens."

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