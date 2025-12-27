Homeowner shares inside look at tiny home with impressive design: 'This woman is my hero'

Owning a home has become unattainable for most Americans, especially for those under 40. According to a trends report by Realtor.com, Americans need to make 70% more than what they did in 2019 to afford a median-priced home.

Combined with inflation and record unemployment, Americans are looking for alternative options, such as building a home they can actually afford that uses far less energy.

Tiny home owner Macy shared her reasons for building a tiny home and her building experience on the Tiny Home Tours YouTube channel.

"My life imploded, and I needed a solution. Previously, I had a 2700-square-foot track home. I was over my head financially. It all fell apart in the 2008 recession. I was studying for my architectural exams, and I needed some real-life experience. My goal was [to spend] one year's worth of rent payments, [roughly] $1000 a month. With that [limited budget] … that's why I mostly used reclaimed materials," she says in the video.

In the video, Macy walks the viewers through the space, showing off the design, the solar power and heaters, the functional kitchen, and the ventilation. She says they avoid using air conditioning as much as possible, prioritizing cross-ventilation.

Tiny homes can save homeowners hundreds of thousands of dollars over their lifetime and bring their monthly energy expenses close to $0 if they use solar panels for electricity.

For homebuilders looking to save money on their build, consider TCD's Solar Explorer to save up to $10,000 on installation by viewing curated competitive bids. Solar Explorer has $0-down subscription program options that can reduce utility rates up to 20%, including Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program. Another partner, EnergySage, can provide information about incentives and connect homeowners with local installers.

If Macy could pair her solar panels with her HVAC system, she would save up to an additional 50% on her tiny home's energy bill. Homeowners looking to upgrade should search for their ideal system in the HVAC Explorer and utilize the Palmetto Home app to unlock thousands of dollars in rewards for home upgrades.

The commenters were in awe of Macy's beautiful and functional home.

"My God, this woman is my hero. I am 23, and I'm building my tiny home on wheels right now," they wrote.

"It's very impressive that she made this by herself! I love it!" another complimented.

