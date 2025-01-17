Homeowner puzzled after receiving warning letter from HOA over nonexistent issue: 'Never ever ignore these'

"They can fine you and place a lien on your home."

One homeowner on Reddit was puzzled by yet another example of an overzealous HOA, they revealed in a post on Reddit.

"I received a letter about weeds in my front yard," they said. "Don't have weeds."

According to the Redditor, their front lawn is pristine. "I keep my yard in pretty top shape besides the garbage-looking bushes in front, but I just leave them because we're selling in a couple years anyway," they said.

If the HOA had provided evidence of the problem or indicated what they were looking at, the homeowner might have somewhere to start. But it didn't.

"No pictures," said the original poster. "Nothing supporting what they claim the weeds are. … Also, the treasurer that's across the street from me had no idea why I received it."

With nothing to go on, the homeowner wasn't sure what to do. "Do I ask them for pictures of the so called weeds in my yard or do I just leave it?" they asked.

Sadly, the original poster isn't alone. HOAs often have very strict requirements for the appearance of residents' yards — and many see weeds where there are none. Even when a few weeds make an appearance, HOAs can sometimes demand extreme measures in dealing with them, such as toxic and environmentally damaging herbicides.

In this case, Redditors advised the original poster to be proactive.

"Never ever ignore these," said one user. "They can fine you and place a lien on your home if you do."

It's unfortunately true — and some people have even lost their homes over it.

Another commenter suggested several steps. "Send them an email or certified letter with pictures that you do not have weeds and they are mistaken, and unless they show you a picture of the weeds with your house visible, you aren't paying any fine nor want a warning in your record. If they persist, seek an HOA lawyer to have them send a letter. But keep all evidence even if you have to print it out and keep it in a file cabinet."

If you find yourself dealing with unreasonable demands from an HOA, check out this guide to negotiating exceptions and rule changes.

