Expert issues warning over harmful impacts of common landscaping mistake: 'Can contribute to a ton of problems'

Gardening may seem fairly intuitive, and in some respects it is. However, there are aspects that require some more careful consideration.

For instance, covering your trees in as much soil and mulch as you can find is not some sort of cheat code for fast tree growth. In fact, it's more likely to be a death sentence.

Master gardener Ayla Bella (@rootingresilience_) discussed the misstep of "volcano mulching" in a short video explaining the hazards of overmulching.

"Pro tip on planting trees: Don't do this," Bella says, zooming in on a tree that has been suffocated by mulch. "This is called volcano mulching, where the mulch is mounded up along the base of the tree."

"This can contribute to a ton of problems, from root girdling to trunk rot. All you actually need is a couple of inches of mulch kept away from the trunk of the tree. You'll be good! So avoid wasting your money and killing your trees and stop volcano mulching."

One way to garden frugally involves installing a native plant lawn.

Native plants are already well-suited to their surroundings, so a natural lawn can save you money and time on maintenance, conserving water and limiting the use of harsh chemicals too.

Native plants can also support a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as insects and wildlife play a crucial role in nourishing our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide these benefits.

Viewers of the video were excited to see their own theories backed by an experienced gardener.

"...you could do it the correct way and leave a gap between the mulch mound and the tree," one added.

"I did know this actually — I mixed some grass seed with my mulch and I get to sit in a nicely shaded area now next to my tree," another comment read, offering a peaceful picture of what can happen when you use the proper amount of mulch.

